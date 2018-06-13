PGA approves Greenbrier Classic name change

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV. - The Greenbrier submitted a request for a name change for their PGA tour event Tuesday-and they got it.

The tournament will now be known as "A military tribute at the Greenbrier." The eight year old tournament has been held on or around the July 4th holiday. This year's event is set for July 5-8, with a pair of pro-am events set for July 4. Current and past veterans will be admitted to the tournament for free and have access to a private seating area.

