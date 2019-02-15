PH girls swim and dive team seeking fourth-straight state title

ROANOKE, Va. - It's one of the more overlooked sports in our area but for the past five years, the girls swim and dive team at Patrick Henry High School has been making quite the splash. The team will head to Fairfax this weekend for the Class 5 State Tournament. It's familiar territory for the Patriots as they'll be competing for their fourth consecutive state title.

"It's really exciting for us because swimming isn't really noticed a lot but we're trying to make that change," said senior Caroline Kulp.

"So if we win again this year, we will definitely get it more publicity so it's exciting."

The team is led a strong group of seniors, all of whom will be competing at the Division 1 level in college. The boys team will also have swimmers competing for individual state titles.

