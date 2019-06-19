Pitching to be a strong force for Pulaski Yankees this season

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees are looking for their first win Tuesday night in their season opener against Johnson City.

19-year-old Yoendrys Gomez will be starting on the mound for the Yanks, a position that Manager Luis Dorante knows will be a strength this season.

"Our pitching is going to be really, really, good," the head coach said. "Not only our starters but our reliever. The rest of the guys, you know, 90 plus, it's just a strong pitching staff we have."

And Gomez is excited to prove his coach right.

"[I want to] make good pitches in the zone, [I have a] great teacher in (Gerardo) Casadiego, and I'm ready to do everything I can," Gomez said.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. in Johnson City.

