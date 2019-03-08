Pulaski County falls to Lake Taylor 61-29 in state title game

RICHMOND, Va. - Pulaski County and Lake Taylor faced off in Richmond on Thursday night in a Class 4 state title game, and Lake Taylor came out on top.

At the start of the third, Pulaski County had 10 points under their belt, trailing behind Lake Taylor's 30 points. The game ended with Lake Taylor beating Pulaski County 61-29.

This was the Cougars' first state title game since 1992. Pulaski County beat Carroll County Tuesday night in a semifinal matchup 63-58 to advance to the state title game.

