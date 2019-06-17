Pulaski Yankees get set for 2019 season

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees hosted their annual media day on Monday to introduce the public to the new team and staff.

Many speakers addressed the public at the event, including Pulaski Mayor Dave Clark, Pulaski Yankees general manager Betsy Haugh and team manager Luis Dorante.

Dorante spoke highly of the versatility of his players and the advantage of pushing players to the next level, but for now, he is ready to play for the fans.

"The fans are going to be the number eleven player in the lineup," he said. "The fans are into it, the fans are supporting our club. The kids will buy into that and get excited and try to do well and win some games."

The Yankees have also used the offseason to expand the park even more, adding a tiered party deck and extended seating.

"We had quite a few crowds last year that were higher than our max capacity," Haugh said. "So we went through and found areas for standing room. We've added different seating sections, as well. So our capacity has increased from 2,500 to 3,200 this year and we hope to be right around that mark every single night."

And the players are certainly excited about the potential turnout, too.

"To hear that there is going to be so many people here and to see the amount of support we got just at a media day luncheon, it's pretty incredible and I'm ready to see this park fill up," pitcher Derek Craft said.

The Yankees open their season Tuesday at Johnson City and will be back home versus Bluefield at 6:30 p.m. Friday.



