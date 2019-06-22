Pulaski Yankees victorious in home opener against Bluefield Blue Jays

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees beat the Bluefield Blue Jays 8-6 on Friday in their home opener. But beyond the game was one initiative General Manager Betsy Haught found as vital. Haught was determined to make the experience fun for non-baseball fans.

"There are a couple of our different additions to the ball park this season and whether it be the party deck or the addition of games like corn hole or giant Jenga, we really try to cater to folks that might not want to sit in the seat and watch a nine inning baseball game," she said.

"We want everyone to feel welcome at the ball park, whether they're someone who grew up watching baseball or somebody that may have never been to a game before," Haught said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.