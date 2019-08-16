Radford baseball coach Joe Raccuia resigns

RADFORD, Va. - Radford University announced the resignation of baseball coach Joe Raccuia Thursday, effective August 31.

Raccuia steered his alma mater to 348 wins and two NCAA tournament appearances in 12 years as head coach. He racked up 8 winning seasons and he had 13 players drafted.

Raccuia said in a statement how much he appreciated the opportunity he was given.

"Radford Baseball has and always will hold a special place in my heart. I want to thank former president Penny Kyle and Robert Lineburg for giving me an opportunity to come back in 2007 and lead the effort to build a highly successful baseball program. A lot of blood, sweat and tears have been poured into this program by many, which enabled us to reach heights never before experienced by the baseball program at Radford. I have been fortunate to be surrounded by many gifted student-athletes, who committed themselves to do what it takes to be successful. We built it from the bottom up. After 12 very full years, I have decided it is time for me to put my focus on my family and the people that need me the most. I want to say thank you to all the players, alumni, donors, fans and friends for their unwavering support."

Raccuia passed 400 career wins as a head coach and became only the third coach to win 150 BIg South contests.

