Radford basketball making program history for second straight season

Radford's 2017-18 campaign was a record breaking one. Most wins in a season and first NCAA tournament win. This year brings more firsts. First win over a top 25 opponent and first time the Highlander's received votes in the AP top 25 poll.

"We do know that we're capable of playing with some of the best teams in the country and hopefully that will pay dividends if we ever got back to the postseason but in the meantime what it does is prepare ourselves for a really tough Big South schedule," said Highlander's head coach Mike Jones.

"It was a big thing for us, it was a historical thing for this school and this program so it's great to be a part of that but we know what we've got to work for," said forward Ed Polite Jr.

The Highlander's return a lot of talent from last season including Ed Polite Jr. who averages almost a double double, and Carlik Jones who averages 16 points per game.

"It's been a motivation. It's shows at the end of the season what we were capable of. We have a bunch of new guys and we're all just willing to win and to work hard for each other and that goes a long way," said Jones.

The Highlander's travel to Ohio University Saturday to take on the 5-3 Bobcats.

