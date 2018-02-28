Radford boys basketball begins quest for three-peat

RADFORD, Va. - Within the last decade Radford High School basketball has been synonymous with the state tournament. Most recently, winning back to back Class 1 state titles. But this season the Bobcats move up a classification and will compete in the Class 2 state tournament.

"It was a good time for us to transition to 2A. A few years back it probably wasn't a good time but this is a good time we have a lot of kids back from last year's team," said head coach Rick Cormany.

"We knew it was going to be harder competition, so we just try to be more aggressive and just try to win. We know it's going to be hard teams like this Friday and we just have to keep being aggressive and keep playing defense," said junior Kam Edwards.

Consistency has been a staple for the Bobcats program, winning five state championships in a nine-year span. After winning the title in 2016 and 2017, they're looking for a three-peat this season.

"Every year is different. You have a new group of guys, several of them were on the state championship last year. We also have some new faces," Cormany said.

Though the Bobcats don’t have a senior on the team, they have plenty of leadership, including junior Quinton Morton-Robertson, who scored 30 points in the region championship against Martinsville.

"He's really stepped up as a spokesman, he's so quiet, so he leads by example but he knows now he has to talk and communicate and he's really stepped into that role."

"We have a lot of shooters we have Kam Edwards, Cam Cormany, that opens up the floor for me a lot when they run the floor, especially when Kam Edwards or Cam Cormany are hitting a lot of threes," said Morton-Robertson

Radford opens up state tournament action Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Radford University's Dedmon Center in the quarterfinals against Gate City.

