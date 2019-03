RICHMOND, Va. - Undefeated Radford (30-0) capped off their season with a Class 2 state championship, beating East Rockingham 74-50 in Richmond Saturday night.

The Bobcats won back-to-back state championships in Class 1 in 2016 and 2017.

Radford is 67-1 in the last 68 games, with the programs only loss during that stretch being to Gate City in last years state quarterfinals.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.