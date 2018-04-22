Radford hosts NRV Spring Games

RADFORD, Va - It was an exciting day for youths and adults in the New River Valley. Radford University hosted the Area 9 NRV Spring Games of the Special Olympics.

More than 100 athletes of all ages were on hand to compete in various track and field events at Cupp Stadium. Sunday's events presented an opportunity for physical activity, in addition to spreading the core values of the Special Olympics: respect, inclusion and unity. Radford University had many of its student athletes on hand to assist, including the men's basketball team. Organizers say it's beneficial not only for the participants but the volunteers as well.

"It's really important for these athletes to get out and show people their abilities and not their disabilities," said Area 9 coordinator BJ Norris.

"The fact that Radford University is such a strong supporter, and you see all their athletes out here have your support, it really means a lot."

Men's basketball player and Martinsville native Devonnte Holland was thankful for the opportunity to give back.

"It's a blessing, you know, we get to do we do on the court but it means the most to us that we get to come out here and enjoy this day," said Holland.

"Not just with others but the community, help out just be more than on the basketball court."

There are more Special Olympics events coming up this week across the valley, including the Roanoke Little Feet Meet on Wednesday at Northside High School.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.