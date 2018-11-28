Radford improves from a 2-win team to a state contender

RADFORD, Va. - Radford football will host Graham on Saturday in the state semifinals. The Bobcats were 2-8 in 2017, but the team and coaches never questioned their potential. At 12-1 they're one win away from a shot to play for the Class 2 state title.

"I think we knew we had a good team, it's just we had a rough year last year and things snowballed a little bit and it is what it is," said Radford head coach Matthew Saunders.

"Even after the 2-8 season I knew they really believed in us. We worked extra hard in the weight room and summer practice to get where we are now. I can't thank my coaches enough for what they've done for us. Brought in the new coaches, they really help out a lot. I feel like them bonding with us together made us a really good team this year," said linebacker Dillon Whitt.

"It's a great feeling, we all love it. The community's loving it. We're loving it, families are loving it, coaches are loving it. We all love it, it's such a great experience," said quarterback Zane Rupe.

