Radford women prepare for Big South Tournament

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford women are getting set for the Big South Women's Basketball Tournament this weekend. The Highlanders are the #2 seed in the tournament behind #1 seed Liberty. Radford enters the tournament on a ten game win streak, with their last loss in January at Liberty.

They lead the league in blocks and assists and have reached 20 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in over a decade. After coming up a few points shy of winning the conference title in 2017, the team took on the motto "finish," and that's what they're looking to do this weekend.

"Last year we didn’t quite finish it and so that was a little thing coming back in the summer we have on all of our shirts to finish everything we do finish it hard finish it with all we got," said Highlanders Jayda Worthy.

Destinee Walker: "Back-to-back 20 win seasons, nobody in our conference would have thought back-to-back 20 win seasons. I think it's a great program and I'm excited to be part of it," said teammate Destinee Walker.

"The level of preparation that this team has brought the table the last two-and-a-half 3 weeks is has been tremendous and I think they see what we can look like and how we can play in the quality of play that we have if we buy in we do that," said head coach Mike McGuire, who was named Big South Coach of the Year.

Radford will play Friday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop.

