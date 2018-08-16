Rail Yard Dawgs extend lease with Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. - According to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, the Dawgs and Berglund Center have reached an agreement on a three-year extension to the hockey team’s lease, keeping Berglund Center as the team’s home arena and primary practice facility through May of 2022.

“I’m glad to have this lease extension finished and would like to thank Robyn Schon for her help throughout this process,” said Rail Yard Dawgs President Mickey Gray. “We are all looking forward to continuing to work with the great staff at Berglund Center and are excited to continue to make this both a great place to play and a great place to watch a game."

The Dawgs will continue to play their 28 regular season home games on Berglund Center ice and will use the facility as their main practice location.

“Roanoke has proven to us that it is a hockey town,” said Rail Yard Dawgs majority owner Bob McGinn.

“We are so excited to be able to continue the growth of professional hockey in the Star City for the foreseeable future.”

The original lease signed between the team and building kept the Rail Yard Dawgs in Berglund Center through the 2018-19 season. The team is now under contract with the building through the 2021-22 season.

