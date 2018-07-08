Rail Yard Dawgs release 2018-2019 schedule

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced their full schedule for the 2018-19 season. Roanoke will open on the road in Fayetteville against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7 p.m. Oct. 19. That game will also serve as the first game of the SPHL season leaguewide.

Roanoke’s home games will all start at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of at 6:05 p.m. puck drop on New Year’s Eve and a 1:05 p.m. start for the home game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Dawgs will play Fayetteville 13 times, making the Marksmen their most common opponent. They will also become quite familiar with the Knoxville Ice Bears and Macon Mayhem, both of whom Roanoke will see eight times.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will open their home slate at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 20 at Berglund Center.

The Dawgs are coming off their first SPHL playoff appearance this past season. Coach Dan Bremner will be entering his first full season, after taking over in December, guiding the team to a 21-15-2 record in 38 games.

To see a full list of games for 2018-19, click here.

