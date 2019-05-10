Red Sox edge division leading Blue Rocks 5-3

SALEM, Va. - On a night that featured wrestling Hall of Fame legend Ted DiBiase throwing out the first pitch, the Salem Red Sox were able to get a 5-3 win to close out a short three game home stand with Wilmington.

The Blue Rocks started off early, plating three runs in the opening inning. But Salem strung together a total of 14 hits which led to runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings.

With the win, Salem claimed a series win against the top team in the Carolina League's Northern Division.

