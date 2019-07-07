Red Sox fall to the Wood Ducks in extra innings

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox were clinging on to a slim 2-1 lead in the ninth inning when their pitching came apart just a bit. They were faced with a bases loaded, two men out situation when the tying run was walked home.

Down East then scored four runs in the top of the tenth for the 6-2 victory. Saturday's game was aired on WSLS.

With the Salem loss and a Lynchburg Hillcats victory, the two teams are now tied atop the Carolina League Northern Division.

