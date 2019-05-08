Redskins hire Kyshoen Jarrett to coaching staff

Former defensive back Kyshoen Jarrett has been hired full time as the Redskins defensive quality control coach.

Jarrett spent a season as a defensive coaching intern last year, working with the nickel corners during practice and film sessions.

He was a sixth round pick in the 2015 draft, who saw his career derailed at the end of his rookie season when he suffered severe nerve damage in the season finale. The injury affected feeling in his right arm.

In 2015 he appeared in 16 games with 5 starts and recorded 57 tackles, four passes defended and a forced fumble.

