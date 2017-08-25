Report: Michael Vick hired as Fox Sports analyst

Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick stands on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former NFL and Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick will soon be a studio analyst for FOX Sports, according to USA TODAY.

USA TODAY reports, "Fox Sports will formally announce on Sunday that Vick, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, will serve as a studio analyst for FOX NFL Kickoff, the show that leads into Fox NFL Sunday. Vick will also make regular appearances on FS1 studio shows as part of his new job."

Vick, a first-overall draft pick in 2001, played in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He also spent 21 months in federal prison for his involvement in a dogfighting ring.

Before his time in the NFL, Vick played for Virginia Tech and this fall, he will be inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

