Rising Stars to host charity game Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rising Stars will have their unofficial start to their inaugural season this weekend, while also giving back to the community.

The new semi-pro basketball team has partnered with local first responders to host a charity game this Saturday. The goal is to help the community come to know the police, firemen and others that serve the community. Some will come from Lexington and even Pulaski to play. There will be giveaways and motivational talks between quarters. Head coach Eric Walker says this is a small part of what the team has to offer.

"That was one of our mission statements -- biblical principles first and then community change second," said Walker.

"And we just thought, what better way to do it than to get our first responders involved in this kind of activity to create an opportunity to discuss ways to create solutions."

"This brings a good opportunity to build some bridges, bridges through basketball," said Nicholas Comas, a crime prevention specialist for Roanoke City Police.

"Sports, for me, was a good venue, good escape for me and a good chance for me to get out there. Use it as a mechanism to get out and reach people," Comas said.

Saturday's game will tip off at 5:45 p.m. at Countryside Sportsplex, the home of the Rising Stars. Admission is $5, kids 8 and under are free. The team's first home game will be Nov. 4.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.