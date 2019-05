SALEM, Va. - On day one of the ODAC baseball tournament, the Roanoke College Maroons were shut out by Shenandoah University 11-0.

Roanoke managed to string together four hits in the loss, while Shenandoah compiled 17 hits on the night. A three-run home run in the top of the third inning jump-started things for the Hornets.

Up next, Roanoke will face Virginia Wesleyan, which fell to Randolph-Macon, on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Kiwanis Field in Salem.

