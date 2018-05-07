Roanoke College Men's Lacrosse returns to NCAA Division III tournament

SALEM, Va. - For the first time since 2015, Roanoke College is heading to the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament. The Maroons get to host their opening game against Christopher Newport on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

"You know it's great for the guys, they've worked really hard this year we had a lot of injuries and things so I'm really proud of the effort they put forth and it's because we've had a great season overall the whole season was strong for the guys and it's just great to be back in the NCAA's," said Maroons head coach Bill Pilat

"Definitely having another home game here. Especially for our seniors having one last home game. It's big, and definitely having home-field advantage, I'll be good to have that again," said senior Joey Russell.

Roanoke is no stranger to Christopher Newport. The Maroons met the Captains in March during the regular season and won 9-8.

"They're a tough team. They played in a tough conference just like we did, so we know they are battle tested. I know they are playing their best ball just like we are in May. They're a tournament team. I mean, that's why were all here," said senior IV Stucker.

Lynchburg and Washington and Lee also received bids to the NCAA tournament. They open tournament action on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.