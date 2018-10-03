Roanoke Rising Stars release schedule for inaugural season

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rising Stars have released their schedule for its inaugural season as part of the American Basketball Association.

The team will host a charity game with local first responders on Oct. 13 at Faith Christian. The Rising Stars will call Faith Christian school home for the 2019-2020 season. They will then hit the road to face Fredericksburg on Saturday, Nov. 3. The team's first home game will be Nov. 4 against the West Virginia Warlocks.

For a look at the complete schedule, the team roster and more, click here.

