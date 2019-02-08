Roanoke Rising Stars to host basketball showcase

ROANOKE, Va. - One of the newest teams that's part of the American Basketball Association, the Roanoke Rising Stars, will host a basketball showcase at Countryside Sportsplex.

The four games this weekend will include teams from Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Woodbridge. The Rising Stars led the league in scoring through the first three games of the season and head coach, Eric Walker, is ready to put the league's talent of display this weekend.

"We just wanted to bring teams together through the relationships we built throughout the process of playing in Fredericksburg, with the Atlanta Aliens and meeting Ace in Pittsburgh," said Walker.

"And we just wanted to unite and bring good basketball to the city."

Saturday's games will tip off at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday's games will tip off at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.