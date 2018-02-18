Roanoke squeaks past Huntsville in a shootout, 2-1

ROANOKE - Brad Barone made 32 saves, Eric Witzel picked up a goal and the Rail Yard Dawgs held off the Huntsville Havoc in a shootout, 2-1, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Roanoke extended its franchise-record winning streak to six games in the victory.

With the game tied at one after 60 minutes, the Dawgs and Havoc moved into overtime. Neither team was able to light the lamp during three-on-three OT so the game would need a shootout to decide its winner.

Roanoke trailed the shootout, 1-0, entering the fourth round but evened things up on a Colin Murray goal. In the fifth and decisive round, The Dawgs sent out Matt Beer. He glided in and snapped a shot from the hash marks that whistled past Keegan Asmundson to give the Dawgs the advantage. With the Havoc then in a sudden-death situation, they turned to Shawn Bates. He weaved in and tried to slide a backhander five hole but Barone shut it off to cement the victory for the Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs stretched their winning streak to six games in the win and improved their record in shootouts to 5-0.

Roanoke got the scoring started in the final minute of the first while working on a power play. Cam Bakker broke up a shorthanded rush and sent a breakout pass to Eric Witzel. He sped down the right wing and cut towards the front of the net. Witzel slid the puck between Asmundson’s legs and gave the Rail Yard Dawgs a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless second period, the Havoc evened things early in the third. Brandon Wahlin fired a shot that missed the net but caromed back to Justin Fox. He slid a pass to the back post that Bates buried to tie the game at one.

Witzel’s goal extended his point streak to six games and Barone stopped 32 of 33 shots faced to earn the win in net. Asmundson made 23 saves on 24 saves for the Havoc.

The Rail Yard Dawgs improved to 17-19-3 in the win while Huntsville moved to 22-13-5. Roanoke will conclude its weekend on Sunday in Knoxville against the Ice Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 PM at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

