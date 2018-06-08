Roanoke youth coach honored

ROANOKE, Va. - The 2018 Subway standout youth sports coach was honored in Roanoke Thursday night.

The public nominated more than 60 difference-makers for their leadership and community commitment, and coach Shawn Sprouse of Roanoke wins the 2nd annual award.

Sprouse coaches in the North Roanoke recreational baseball league.

He's currently got his 10-and-under team in the championship game and he was surprised tonight with the honor. Sprouse remembers his youth coaches fondly and hopes to follow in their footsteps.

"I just I realize the work that they did, the influence that they had on me growing up. And even as a 41-year-old man I still think about my coaches and what what they did for me and how much they meant and I want to follow in their footsteps. I hope that I can have that type of impact on these kids, " coach Sprouse says.

Sprouse gets a $500 Subway gift card and $250 of Subway catering for his team.

