ROANOKE - Round one of the 36th Annual Scott Robertson Memorial tournament has wrapped up.

Jack Heath sits at the top of the leaderboard for Boys 15-18 group. Therese Warner leads the Girls 15-18 group.

Second round of play begins Saturday. For full list of scores visit http://www.scottrobertson.com/scoresnineteen/viewscores.jsp?section=b15.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.