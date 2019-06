ROANOKE, Va. - The Salem Spartans were undefeated at 17-0 until Western Albemarle came to town Saturday night. The Warriors jumped out to a commanding 6-0 lead and fended off a late rally by the Spartans for a 10-7 victory, in the Class 4 Girls State Quarterfinals.

On the boys side, Jefferson Forest also struggled with Western Albmemarle. The Warriors scored early and often on their way to a 20-5 victory.

