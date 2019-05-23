Salem girls' lacrosse advances to Region Finals

SALEM, Va. - In girls' lacrosse action Wednesday night, Salem edged out Jefferson Forest for an 11-10 win in a Region 4D Semifinal.

Alla Daniel put the Spartans on the board first by scoring just 16 seconds into the game. It proved to be a physical battle throughout the game but the Spartans prevailed with a one-point victory and improved to 16-0 this season.

Salem will play the winner of the other Region 4D Semifinal between Rockbridge County and Hidden Valley.

