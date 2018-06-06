Salem girls lacrosse looking for a state title to end an already historic season

SALEM. Va. - The Salem girls punched their tickets to the Class 4 lacrosse state final Tuesday night. For Salem, the've been knocking on the door for quite some time.

Saturday will mark the first time in program history the Salem girls lacrosse team has advanced to the state championship game. The Spartans are 19-1 and will host the final in Salem this weekend. The Spartans lost in the state semifinals the past four seasons and are more than ready to take home the crown.

We've been in the state semis the last three or four years and that's been our road block and I feel like you just don't get the recognition for that like you want, because you are on the road. For it to be here, I think that makes a pretty big statement and they're fired up. They're ready to play and I think it will be awesome," said Spartans head coach Maggi Pace.

"It's a super surreal feeling. I think that going into state finals has been a goal for our team since my freshman year. Making it to the state semifinals the year before we came in. Every single year it's been a goal for us to make it to the final, to get there. And to finally do that and have the opportunity to play and seal the deal and go all the way, that's our biggest goal," Spartans goalie Maddie Bowman said.

The Salem vs. Riverside girls Class 4 state final is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Spartan Field.

