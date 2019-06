SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox are gaining momentum as the Carolina League All-Star break approaches. The Sox defeated the Frederick Keys, 5-4, after a walk-off single by Ryan Fitzgerald on Saturday night. The win improved the Red Sox win streak to four.

Saturday's game was aired live on MeTV and the next game to be featured on the tube will be on June 29 when Salem welcomes Winston Salem. On July 6, the Red Sox game will be aired on WSLS 10.

