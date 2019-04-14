Salem Red Sox make local broadcast debut

ROANOKE, Va. - The Salem Red Sox were forced to play a doubleheader with Frederick on Saturday afternoon, after inclement weather moved through the area Friday. Game one marked the debut of the Red Sox being broadcast live on MeTV.

"We wanted to explore the idea of a local broadcast for a few years now and two years ago when we put in the new video board, we had to put in a lot of new infrastructure to make them work and to be able to do the HD broadcasts, that we had at that point in time," said Ryan Shelton of the Salem Red Sox.

"And for the past two years, we have been streaming on the MiLB platform. So, we wanted to really take that next step to broadcast locally for the fans using everything we've learned with that streaming process," Shelton said.

