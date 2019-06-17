Salem Red Sox sweep Frederick Keys

SALEM, Va. - Tanner Nishioka and Edgar Corcino both crushed three-run homers in a 16-2 rout of the Keys on Sunday afternoon at Haley Toyota Field in the final game of Carolina League play of the first half of 2019.



How it Happened

* Salem got the bats going early, taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning. A single from Pedro Castellanos drove home Jagger Rusconi right before Edgar Corcino smashed one over the wall to add three.

* The second inning saw the Sox tack on five more runs to take a 9-0 lead. Ryan Fitzgerald grounded in to a force-out at second, allowing Tanner Nishioka to score, which was followed by a single from Castellanos that brought home Rusconi. Corcino continued his stellar outing with a double to right field, crossing Fitzgerald and Castellanos, and Garrett Benge pushed across Marcus Wilson with a sacrifice fly.

* Frederick got on the board in the third, making it 9-1.

* Castellano would cross home once again in the fourth off a Charlie Madden single, making it 10-1 in favor of the Sox. In that same inning, designated hitter Tanner Nishioka crushed one to left field for the second three-run homer of the night as Salem continued to pepper on the runs.

* A series of walks in the sixth inning allowed both Marcus Wilson and Garrett Benge to score, before a knock from Korby Batesole crossed Charlie Madden for the Sox's final run of the night.

*The Keys hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth, but ultimately fell to the Sox 16-2.

*Starter Enmanuel DeJesus earned the win, allowing seven hits, one run and zero walks while striking out three across six innings of work.



Standout Sox

* Enmanuel DeJesus: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

* Tanner Nishioka: 3-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBI

* Edgar Corcino: 3-for-5, 2 R, 5 RBI

* Pedro Castellanos: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI

* Jagger Rusconi: 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI

* Marcus Wilson: 1-for-3, 3 R

* Garrett Benge: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

* Charlie Madden: 1-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI

Noteworthy

* Salem scored 16 runs, the most they have scored this season, and the most runs they have scored since they recorded 17 against Myrtle Beach on Aug. 16, 2014.

*Seven different Red Sox recorded hits, combining for 13 hits overall.

*Tanner Nishioka recorded his first home run of the 2019 season.

* The Sox closed out the first half with their fifth-straight win, their second-longest winning streak of the season.

What's Next

Pedro Castellanos, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Eduard Bazardo head to Frederick for the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Game on June 18.

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, ESPN Roanoke WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB TV

