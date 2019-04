ROANOKE, Va. - The Salem Red Sox split a double header with Frederick Keys on Saturday night. Their bats were relatively quiet in game one, when they only generated 2 runs on five hits, for an 8-2 loss.

Salem rebounded in game two stringing together 8 runs on eight hits for a close 8-7 victory.

