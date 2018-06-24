Salem wins with late inning heroics

SALEM, Va. - Courtesy: Salem Red Sox

The Salem Red Sox would not be denied Saturday night, overcoming three deficits and riding a walk-off single by Jordan Procyshen to a 7-6 win over the Frederick Keys at Haley Toyota Field.

More Headlines

Salem (2-1, 34-37) rolled up a season-high 16 hits in the win, and came back from two different two-run margins and a one-run hit in the ninth inning. Frederick (1-2, 36-36) wasted a strong effort from their starter, as their relief corps combined to allow five runs in two innings on 10 hits and a walk.

The Keys broke the ice in the top of the fourth against Salem starter Daniel Gonzalez (ND). Leadoff man Wilson Garcia hit a grounder to first that caromed off the bag and into right for a single, and moved up to second on a one-out single by Jomar Reyes. Jake Ring sliced a single up the middle, scoring Garcia and giving the Keys a 1-0 lead. Garcia doubled that advantage when he led off the top of the sixth with a solo shot to right to run the lead to 2-0.

Salem drew level in the bottom of the sixth against Frederick starting pitcher Michael Baumann (ND), who plunked leadoff man Jerry Downs and walked Chris Madera to put runners at first and second with nobody out. Ryan Scott flew out to center, but Trenton Kemp hammered a double off the wall in left, plating Downs and Madera to tie the game at 2-2.

The Keys moved back in front of the Sox in the top of the eighth. With one out, Garcia earned a walk from reliever Algenis Martinez, and Randolph Gassaway singled to left to put runners at first and second. Jomar Reyes hit a bouncer to left that Chatham bobbled before throwing a wild toss to first, allowing Reyes to reach safely; the ball skittered away, and Garcia came home to score while Gassaway reached third. With two outs, Daniel Fajardo nicked a single up the third-base line for an RBI as Gassaway came home to make it 4-2.

The Sox surged ahead in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Matt Trowbridge (BS, 1). Procyshen cracked a one-out double, and new reliever Zach Muckenhirn entered only to give up a single to Santiago Espinal to put runners at the corners. Brett Netzer fanned for the second out, but Chatham singled to score Procyshen, and Bobby Dalbec smoked a double to right-center field that scored both runners and put Salem ahead 5-4.

Salem’s lead was short-lived, as reliever Yankory Pimentel (BS, 3; W, 1-1) entered in the top of the ninth only to give up singles to Alejandro Juvier and T.J. Nichting to start the frame. Chris Clare hit an RBI single through the right side, plating Juvier to tie the ballgame while Nichting raced to third. With one out and runners at the corners, Gassaway hit an RBI ground out to second to score Nichting and put Frederick in front 6-5.

Salem staged their final rally in the bottom of the ninth, as new reliever Mike Burke (BS, 1; L, 0-1) entered to try to hold off the home bats. Madera cracked a leadoff single to the left side, and pinch hitter Tyler Hill crashed a double off the wall in left, putting runners at second and third. Kemp slapped a single through the left side, scoring Madera and advancing Hill to third base. Procyshen came up huge in the clutch, ripping a sharp line drive just inside the right field line for the game-winning single.

Gonzalez took a no-decision on a quality start, surrendering two runs on seven hits and a walk while fanning three in six innings. Martinez gave up two unearned runs on three hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts in two frames of relief. Pimentel was touched up for two runs on three hits in his only inning but took the win.

The Sox will look to close the series in strong fashion Sunday afternoon, with righty Bryan Mata making the start for Salem against Frederick lefty Alex Wells. First pitch at Haley Toyota Field is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., and the pregame show with Ben Gellman and Suzie Cool begins at 3:45 p.m. on the Red Sox broadcast network.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.