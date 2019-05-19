Scott Robertson Memorial Tournament- Round 2

ROANOKE, Va. - Round two of the Scott Robertson Memorial Tournament featured some impressive scores on the field, from top players and even those from the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas.

On the girls side, Blacksburg native Melissa Meng made five consecutive pars to finish the day. She finished at four-over-par at 75 and is tied for 19th overall.

Therese Warner led the girls field after round one. On the ninth hole a nice approach shot settled within feet of the hole! She would birdie the hole and finish at 3-over-par today. She’s in third place heading into tomorrow.



The new leader heading into the final round on Sunday is former runner-up Alexa Pano. She shot an incredible 4-under-par 67 on Saturday.

On the boys side, Wytheville native Channing Blevins had eight birdies and an eagle to start the day. He cooled off on the back nine and shot 2-over for the day.

