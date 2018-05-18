Scott Robertson opening round suspended

ROANOKE, Va. - The 35th annual Scott Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament was slated to tee off Friday morning at Roanoke Country Club, but Mother Nature said, "Not today."

The tournament suspended play Friday due to the course being totally saturated and unplayable. As of Friday afternoon, standing water could be seen in some bunkers and on the greens. Just three groups were able to tee off before organizers made the decision to suspend play.

In the 35-year history of the tournament, there have been shortened rounds and stoppages of play before, but never a delayed start.

"We cannot extend. We have too many people in from out of town in different places and they've got to get back home so we just have to make do with what we got and try to get in as many holes as we can," said Co-chairman Tim Bibbe.

"Our goal is to get at least 18 holes in, which is what needs to happen in order for our tournament to count, as far as the kids' points rankings," he said.

Play will resume Saturday morning with a delay of 1 1/2 hours, in hopes of giving the course time to dry.

