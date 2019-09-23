Showdown in Southbend: Previewing Virginia's game against Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - Looking to get ready for Saturday's marquee match-up?

Make sure you're prepared by watching WSLS 10's special game preview, "Showdown in South Bend."

This hourlong special will have you ready before No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 Virginia go against each other.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., the special features live reports from South Bend, Indiana, a breakdown of the two teams on multiple fronts, as well as the history of Notre Dame.

We'll add a livestream player to this page so if you can't get to a TV, you can watch everything right from here!

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.