State Games of America being held in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Commonwealth gamegoers need not to worry, anyone in Virginia can compete in the games because it is being held in the state. However, everyone else has to qualify in their own state games.

Dan Foutz, the Virginia Amateur Sports President said, "We just felt like it was time for them to be in Virginia so we can showcase our great state and our great history."

There will be over 50 events ranging from minigolf to basketball and participates from 49 states; only one missing is Rhode Island.

"We are encouraging people to come and participate. We are still in need of some volunteers so we really encourage people to come out to the tailgate party because it's going to be a lot of fun and we have some great surprises," Foutz said.

The opening ceremony is on August 2 at Liberty University.

