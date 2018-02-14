Staunton River football: new coach, same identity

MONETA, Va. - The Golden Eagles soared into the state spotlight in 2015, going deep into the playoffs before losing to the eventual state champion, Magna Vista. In Staunton River's third year running the single wing offense, the coaches' vision finally came to fruition.

"We installed it five years ago when I came, and that was something I'd run previously and studied for a long time. Coach Poston gave me the ability to install that and oversee it as offensive coordinator so that's something that has been part of the recent tradition," said new head football coach Jeremy Haymore.

Under former head coach Chuck Poston, the Eagles program took flight since then, advancing to the state championship in 2016, and the state semifinal in 2017. Once Poston announced he'd be stepping down, offensive coordinator and a former Staunton River football player himself, Jeremy Haymore took the reins.

"Teaching and coaching as an assistant, and being part of the success we've had the past few years and now being able to get the head coaching job is very exciting and fulfilling to be able to come full circle."

With recent success, the fan base in Moneta has learned to expect two things, tradition, and the Staunton River staple: the single wing.

"You can't buy tradition. That's something that if you're able to establish that, with our 'fear the wing' motto and everything, and once you get the stuff going and kids and community to buy in, that's what we are looking to keep rolling with is the momentum off that," Haymore said.

More than 20 seniors will graduate, including running back Grayson Overstreet, who holds VHSL records for career points, touchdowns and rushing yards. But Haymore is confident the younger players will rise to the occasion, and continue to make their 3A competitors fear the wing.





