Staunton River ready to start new football era with new head coach

MONETA, Va - The coaching carousel at Staunton River has seemingly come to a stop. Shaun Leonard was hired as the Eagles head football coach in February.

"It's an honor to be here, honestly. I was a Bedford County kid through the eighth grade before transferring to William Byrd to finish out there and to come back home, I'm getting ready to start my 12th football season here and this time as a head coach, so it's an honor and I'm grateful for the opportunity," said Leonard.

During his time as a varsity assistant, Leonard learned under Chuck Poston, who led the Eagles to a state championship appearance in 2016, and a semifinal run in 2017.

"It wasn't about wins and losses with him. It was about developing the kids and to make them better fathers and people in society, and just doing the right thing. If you do the right thing, the wins and losses, there's more wins than there are losses," he said.

For years, Staunton River has been synonymous for the single-wing. But this fall, the offense will look a little different. Leonard is installing the Wing-T to attract more position players.

"With no true quarterback or no true wide receiver in the single-wing, some kids stayed away because they would say, 'There's not a position on the field for me.' So, a lot of the same characteristics, but a little bit different at the same time."

After graduating all starters from 2017, the Eagles went 0-10 in their 2018 campaign. With more experience and work in the weight room, Leonard is optimistic about what's to come.

"We always say, you can learn a lot of lessons from under a bar but a lot more confidence. We'll still be young this coming year, our senior class, there's not a lot of numbers there either, but our junior class, there's a lot of people there and we're looking forward to that group."

With the recent turnover in coaching, Leonard hopes to bring some stability back to the Staunton River program. And with time, bring it back to its winning ways.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.