Staunton River student athlete receives Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship

ROANOKE - The Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship Tournament Board of Directors introduced Cassidy Chambers of Staunton River High School as the 32nd recipient of the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is administered by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame which each year awards a four-year, $30,000 scholarship to a student from Southwest Virginia who has an interest in golf.

Chambers will play golf at Western Carolina University and major in Physical Therapy.

