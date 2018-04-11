Staunton River's Kalip Jones, Blacksburg's Laura Hodge and Hunter Radford sign letters of intent

ROANOKE - Student athletes sign letters of intent Wednesday. Staunton River's Kalip Jones committed to play basketball at Bluefield College. Jones scored 1,064 points and is the school leader in assists and three-pointers. He played a big part of the Golden Eagles' football success, but chose to play basketball at the next level.

"Basketball has just been the thing I've loved ever since I was little. I like football, but basketball is just my thing. I think I shine more. When I first visited Bluefield on the elite camp, I just loved the campus and I just fell in love with the coach," said Jones.

At Blacksburg High School, Laura Hodge, who holds six school swimming records, committed to George Mason University. Hunter Radford signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Winston-Salem State University and received both athletic and academic scholarships.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.