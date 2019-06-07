SW Virginia captures two state tennis gold medals

Radford, Va. - Galax junior Sarah Elmasry and Blacksburg's Frank Thompson won VHSL singles state tennis gold on Thursday. Thompson won the Class 4 boys title while Elmasry won the Class 1 girls title.

The Class 1 and 2 Girls tennis singles state championship was held at Radford University on Thursday. Two girls represented the New River Valley in the semifinal tournament- Radford's Kathleen Reuwer and Galax's Sarah Elmasry.

In the Class 2 semi-final round, Reuwer faced off against John Battle's Claire Melton. The Radford senior has never lost a singles match and the first round was no exception. In the championship match, Reweur battled with Samantha Finnegan of Maggie Walker, tying multiple times in the second set, but she fell short in two (6-3, 6-4).

In the Class 1 semi-finals, Emasry took on Megan Dockery of J.I. Burton. The Maroon Tide junior had no trouble advancing, posting a 6-2 and 6-1 finish. In the championship round, Emasry held control for most of the first set but Ambrose pushed back. In the end, it was Emasry who came out victorious, winning in two (6-2, 6-2).

"Oh it feels pretty great, it's always been a dream of mine," the junior said. "I hoped to get it, and I got it finally. I'm really happy for my team, they helped me a lot."

"I think my serve helped me a lot," she explained, "That's always been my thing, usually if my serves are going good I'll get out of my funk and start playing good, even if I screw up a few times."

So what is the champion going to do to celebrate?

"Probably do some homework," she said laughing.

Spoken like a true student athlete.

Also in Class 1 boys singles, Galax's Coleman Morgan fell to Adam Terry in the state semifinals, 7-5, 6-1.

In Class 4 girls, Megan Knight of EC Glass lost 6-4 7-6 to Raine Weis of Hanover in the state finals.

