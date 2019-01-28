Team Penske drivers visit Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NC - The Daytona 500 is weeks away and what better way to kick off the 2019 NASCAR season than with defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

"I don't think things change much. The coolest thing is on your suit now it says champion, the logo of it. I always thought that was kind of cool. To have that on my suit, that was special," said Logano.

His Penske teammates Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Xfinity driver Austin Cindric were on hand to unveil the new logo for the 60th Coca-Cola 600. They also had a friendly road competition. While Logano's Ford Fusion was on the track today, the Ford drivers will be transitioning to Mustangs this season.

"You never know how you're going to stack up against competition until you actually get out there so there are two big changes for the Ford company but I think we'll be fine. I have so much confidence in the Ford performance guys over there and doing so much work. You just try to fire off good and if not you work on it. That's all you can do," said Blaney.

"The looks of it, it's awesome. It's a Mustang, they just look cool. You can see them driving down the road they look cool so obviously the nascar version of it is pretty neat so I'm excited to be part of the Mustang family," said Logano.

As NASCAR's Super Bowl quickly approaches, Team Penske hopes to start the new season the way the ended the last one, in victory lane.



