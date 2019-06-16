Team reels in 914-lb. blue marlin during tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. - This isn't a fishing tale! A team made history for reeling in a 914-pound blue marlin during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in North Carolina.
According to NBC affiliate WINT, Top Dog's catch is the largest in the 61-year history of the tournament.
Before Saturday's find, the team sat in 10th place.
Other team's didn't even come close! Here's a look at Saturday's leaderboard:
1. Top Dog - 914 pounds
2. Wolverine - 588.9 pounds
3. Theresa Jean - 582.1 pounds
4. Donna Mae - 569.9 pounds
5. Wall Hangers - 569.5 pounds
6. Sweetums - 545.4 pounds
7. Dropped Call - 524.7 pounds
8. Fender Bender - 504.8 pounds
9. Sea Striker - 500.2 pounds
10. Double B - 497.6 pounds
11. Big Tahuna - 482.3 pounds
12. Top Dog - 464.9 pounds
13. Piracy - 461.4 pounds
14. Post Call - 451.4 pounds
15. Triple S - 429.3 pounds
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.