Team reels in 914-lb. blue marlin during tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. - This isn't a fishing tale! A team made history for reeling in a 914-pound blue marlin during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in North Carolina.

According to NBC affiliate WINT, Top Dog's catch is the largest in the 61-year history of the tournament.

Before Saturday's find, the team sat in 10th place.

Other team's didn't even come close! Here's a look at Saturday's leaderboard:

1. Top Dog - 914 pounds

2. Wolverine - 588.9 pounds

3. Theresa Jean - 582.1 pounds

4. Donna Mae - 569.9 pounds

5. Wall Hangers - 569.5 pounds

6. Sweetums - 545.4 pounds

7. Dropped Call - 524.7 pounds

8. Fender Bender - 504.8 pounds

9. Sea Striker - 500.2 pounds

10. Double B - 497.6 pounds

11. Big Tahuna - 482.3 pounds

12. Top Dog - 464.9 pounds

13. Piracy - 461.4 pounds

14. Post Call - 451.4 pounds

15. Triple S - 429.3 pounds

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.