Team USA softball coming to Salem ahead of 2020 Olympics

A look at when Team USA played in Salem in 2008.

SALEM, Va. - Some of the world's best softball players are coming to Salem next summer.

Team USA will be playing at Kiwanis Park on June 25, 2020, less than a month before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as competition will start July 22, 2020, with the gold medal game set for July 28.

The game is part of the team's "Stand Beside Her Tour," which is currently making seven stops ahead of the Olympics. More stops are expected to be announced in the future.

Team USA will face the Salem All-Stars, a team comprised of athletes from universities and colleges in the region.

The first pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Salem Civic Center Box Office.

Tickets start at $15 for kids and $20 for adults.

Since 2001, Salem has hosted Team USA four times, in 2001, 2004, 2008 and 2011.

