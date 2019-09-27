The defending Valley Star Credit Union 300 champ talks possibility of repeat

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - It's the biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR late model stock car race in the country and it's just over a week away. The Valley Star Credit Union 300 always provides exciting thrills and entertainment at Martinsville Speedway.

Thursday was test day for a few teams at the historic paperclip before next weekend's big race. Track temperature will be different when the cars race under the lights on Saturday so a number of adjustments will need to be made. The 2018 winner C.E. Falk III feels confident about where his car is at as they prepare for Martinsville.

"To even win this race and to even think about going back to back is crazy so we have to work hard today. We've got to go through some adjustments, we've got to just do what we can to stay on top of the race track," said Falk.

"Like a lot of the guys alluded to, this track is going to go through some big changes and we have to stay on top of it if we want to go back-to-back. I feel like I got my car better towards the end of the season, the wins haven't been there but I feel like, you know, I'm kind of on the upswing going into Martinsville and that's really important."

The winner of this year's race will receive $32,000 and the famous grandfather clock to go along with bragging rights.

