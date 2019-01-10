The Lea's Winter Classic to feature multiple rivalries

ROANOKE - The 5th Annual Lea's High School Winter Classic is Saturday at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. There are four back-to-back games starting with the William Fleming and Patrick Henry girls in their only meeting this season. That game will be followed by three boys games. The tournament will conclude with the Mayor's Cup match-up between the William Fleming and Patrick Henry boys teams.

The Winter Classic is an opportunity to display local and regional teams with top talent and this year boasts come rivalries as well.

"We've showcased many of our local teams and there's a lot of excitement around that because there's so many students who go through our school system that never get a chance to play in the civic center. So this is an opportunity for everybody to come down at the Berglund Center and have a good time and have some good quality high school basketball and also to content for the Mayor's Cup," said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr.

Saturday Schedule:

1:45 p.m. William Fleming vs. Patrick Henry (girls)

3:30 p.m. Cave Spring vs. Hidden Valley (boys)

5:15 p.m. Northside vs. Great Bridge Christian Academy (boys)

7:00 p.m. MAYOR'S CUP: Patrick Henry vs. William Fleming (boys)

