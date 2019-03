SALEM, Va. - Thomas More defeated Bowdoin College to claim the 2019 NCAA Women's Division III Championship. The Saints controlled the pace for much of the game and never wavered, as five players scored in double figures.

Abby Kelly of the Polar Bears led all scorers with 27 points. Kaela Saner led the Saints with a career-high 20 points as Thomas More capped of the 2018-19 season at 33-0 and a national title.

